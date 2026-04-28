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Canada Considers Observer Role in Next-Generation Fighter Jet Program
(MENAFN) Canada is considering whether to take on an observer role in an international program developing a next-generation fighter jet, Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed on Monday.
During remarks to a Senate committee, McGuinty said Ottawa is evaluating participation in the Global Combat Air Program, a joint initiative led by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy that aims to design a sixth-generation combat aircraft, according to reports.
The project builds on Britain’s earlier Tempest initiative, which was originally planned as a successor to the Eurofighter Typhoon. However, McGuinty emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding Canada’s involvement.
This consideration comes as the Carney government continues to review its earlier commitment to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from US defense company Lockheed Martin. The reassessment was initiated last year amid rising trade tensions with the United States, including tariffs and remarks interpreted as threats of annexation during Donald Trump’s presidency.
McGuinty has previously indicated that only 16 of the F-35 aircraft have been officially procured so far, while future purchases remain under review.
During remarks to a Senate committee, McGuinty said Ottawa is evaluating participation in the Global Combat Air Program, a joint initiative led by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy that aims to design a sixth-generation combat aircraft, according to reports.
The project builds on Britain’s earlier Tempest initiative, which was originally planned as a successor to the Eurofighter Typhoon. However, McGuinty emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding Canada’s involvement.
This consideration comes as the Carney government continues to review its earlier commitment to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from US defense company Lockheed Martin. The reassessment was initiated last year amid rising trade tensions with the United States, including tariffs and remarks interpreted as threats of annexation during Donald Trump’s presidency.
McGuinty has previously indicated that only 16 of the F-35 aircraft have been officially procured so far, while future purchases remain under review.
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