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Fairmont Jaipur Invites Guests For A Curated Mother's Day Brunch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2026: Fairmont Jaipur invites guests to celebrate Mother's Day with a thoughtfully curated brunch at Zoya, from 12:30 pm onwards on 10 May 2026. Guided by its 'Make Special Happen' philosophy, the experience pays a gentle tribute to motherhood, honouring her quiet strength, selfless care, and offering a well-deserved pause from the everyday.
Set within Zoya's refined and elegant surroundings, the Mother's Day brunch promises a relaxed yet memorable afternoon. The curated menu brings together traditional flavours with a contemporary touch, crafted using locally sourced ingredients to create a dining experience that is both nuanced and comforting. As the afternoon unfolds into a serene evening, live music provides a soft, uplifting backdrop, setting the tone for a celebration filled with warmth and togetherness.
Chef Anal Uniyal, Director of Culinary Fairmont Jaipur, expressing his thoughts said, "There is something truly special about celebrating mothers. On this occasion, we have curated an experience that brings together culinary delights and thoughtful moments, inviting her to pause and unwind. it is about coming together, being present, enjoying the flavours, cherishing heartfelt conversations, and creating lasting memories with the most important women in our lives".
As a thoughtful gesture, all mothers dining at Zoya will be welcomed with a complimentary curated giveaway, a token of appreciation for the many roles she embodies each day.
Reflecting Fairmont Jaipur's distinctive approach to hospitality, the occasion goes beyond indulgence to celebrate meaningful connection. It is an invitation for families to pause, come together, and create moments that will be cherished long after the day has passed.
Brunch Details
Day & Date: Sunday, 10th May 2026
Time: 12:30pm onwards
Venue, Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels C Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
Set within Zoya's refined and elegant surroundings, the Mother's Day brunch promises a relaxed yet memorable afternoon. The curated menu brings together traditional flavours with a contemporary touch, crafted using locally sourced ingredients to create a dining experience that is both nuanced and comforting. As the afternoon unfolds into a serene evening, live music provides a soft, uplifting backdrop, setting the tone for a celebration filled with warmth and togetherness.
Chef Anal Uniyal, Director of Culinary Fairmont Jaipur, expressing his thoughts said, "There is something truly special about celebrating mothers. On this occasion, we have curated an experience that brings together culinary delights and thoughtful moments, inviting her to pause and unwind. it is about coming together, being present, enjoying the flavours, cherishing heartfelt conversations, and creating lasting memories with the most important women in our lives".
As a thoughtful gesture, all mothers dining at Zoya will be welcomed with a complimentary curated giveaway, a token of appreciation for the many roles she embodies each day.
Reflecting Fairmont Jaipur's distinctive approach to hospitality, the occasion goes beyond indulgence to celebrate meaningful connection. It is an invitation for families to pause, come together, and create moments that will be cherished long after the day has passed.
Brunch Details
Day & Date: Sunday, 10th May 2026
Time: 12:30pm onwards
Venue, Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels C Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
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