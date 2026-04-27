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US Pushes New Iran Talks via Pakistan as Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) The United States has announced a renewed diplomatic effort, with President Donald Trump stating that negotiators are being dispatched to Pakistan on Monday to engage in discussions related to Iran. The move comes just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East is set to expire, while Tehran has reportedly not yet made a final decision on whether it will take part.
Alongside the announcement, Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning Iran of possible strikes on key infrastructure. In a post shared on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, he declared that without an agreement, the US would “going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”
From the Iranian side, the response appeared hesitant. Media reports in Iran indicated that officials remain undecided about participating in the proposed talks, particularly in the context of ongoing US restrictions affecting Iranian ports.
Reports citing unnamed sources suggested that the general climate for negotiations was not considered favorable, with some stating that the removal of US restrictions would be required before any dialogue could proceed.
State-linked Iranian reporting also criticized Washington’s stance, describing US conditions as unrealistic and arguing that under current circumstances there is little expectation of meaningful progress in talks.
The diplomatic tension comes as Iran, the United States, and Israel approach the end of a two-week ceasefire that temporarily halted a wider regional conflict triggered by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.
Previous negotiations have made little headway, with only one known round of talks lasting about 21 hours in Islamabad on April 11, which ended without agreement, although discussions reportedly continued in the background afterward.
Trump maintained optimism about the latest initiative, saying in his post that “We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it," while Iranian parliamentary leadership has continued to stress that significant differences remain unresolved.
A senior Iranian negotiator recently reiterated that both sides are still far apart from reaching any final understanding.
Meanwhile, security measures were noticeably increased in Islamabad ahead of the anticipated diplomatic activity, with authorities imposing road closures and traffic restrictions in both the capital and nearby Rawalpindi.
Alongside the announcement, Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning Iran of possible strikes on key infrastructure. In a post shared on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, he declared that without an agreement, the US would “going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”
From the Iranian side, the response appeared hesitant. Media reports in Iran indicated that officials remain undecided about participating in the proposed talks, particularly in the context of ongoing US restrictions affecting Iranian ports.
Reports citing unnamed sources suggested that the general climate for negotiations was not considered favorable, with some stating that the removal of US restrictions would be required before any dialogue could proceed.
State-linked Iranian reporting also criticized Washington’s stance, describing US conditions as unrealistic and arguing that under current circumstances there is little expectation of meaningful progress in talks.
The diplomatic tension comes as Iran, the United States, and Israel approach the end of a two-week ceasefire that temporarily halted a wider regional conflict triggered by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.
Previous negotiations have made little headway, with only one known round of talks lasting about 21 hours in Islamabad on April 11, which ended without agreement, although discussions reportedly continued in the background afterward.
Trump maintained optimism about the latest initiative, saying in his post that “We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it," while Iranian parliamentary leadership has continued to stress that significant differences remain unresolved.
A senior Iranian negotiator recently reiterated that both sides are still far apart from reaching any final understanding.
Meanwhile, security measures were noticeably increased in Islamabad ahead of the anticipated diplomatic activity, with authorities imposing road closures and traffic restrictions in both the capital and nearby Rawalpindi.
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