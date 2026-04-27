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Trump Extends Iran Truce While Maintaining Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is extending a ceasefire involving Iran to allow additional time for negotiations, while confirming that a US naval blockade on Iranian ports will remain in effect.
In a social media post, Trump said he would “extend the Ceasefire” until Iran presents a proposal aimed at ending the conflict. At the same time, he stated that he had “directed our Military to continue the Blockade.”
The extension was declared shortly before the ceasefire was expected to expire.
Separately, a White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would no longer travel to Pakistan for what had been anticipated as a second round of peace discussions. The official noted that “The trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House.”
Trump attributed the lack of progress in talks to internal divisions within Iran, and claimed that Pakistani leadership had urged him to prolong the truce.
In his remarks, he said the situation reflected a “seriously fractured” Iranian government and added that he had been asked by Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership to delay any military action while Iranian authorities attempt to present a unified negotiating position.
Despite extending the ceasefire, Trump emphasized that the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz would continue. He also said US military forces would remain “ready and able” in all other respects.
He further stated that the ceasefire extension would remain in place until Iran submits a formal proposal and negotiations reach a conclusion, “one way or the other.”
In a social media post, Trump said he would “extend the Ceasefire” until Iran presents a proposal aimed at ending the conflict. At the same time, he stated that he had “directed our Military to continue the Blockade.”
The extension was declared shortly before the ceasefire was expected to expire.
Separately, a White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would no longer travel to Pakistan for what had been anticipated as a second round of peace discussions. The official noted that “The trip to Pakistan will not be happening today. Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House.”
Trump attributed the lack of progress in talks to internal divisions within Iran, and claimed that Pakistani leadership had urged him to prolong the truce.
In his remarks, he said the situation reflected a “seriously fractured” Iranian government and added that he had been asked by Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership to delay any military action while Iranian authorities attempt to present a unified negotiating position.
Despite extending the ceasefire, Trump emphasized that the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz would continue. He also said US military forces would remain “ready and able” in all other respects.
He further stated that the ceasefire extension would remain in place until Iran submits a formal proposal and negotiations reach a conclusion, “one way or the other.”
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