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Lebanon Seeks Truce Extension in Washington Talks with Israel

Lebanon Seeks Truce Extension in Washington Talks with Israel


2026-04-27 07:52:28
(MENAFN) Israel and Lebanon are holding a new round of discussions in Washington on Thursday, with Beirut expected to request a one-month extension of a ceasefire that is set to expire in the coming days.

Ahead of the meeting, Israeli officials stated that there are no “serious disagreements” with Lebanon and urged cooperation focused on countering Hezbollah, which is excluded from the talks and opposes the negotiations.

The two countries, which have remained officially in a state of conflict for decades, previously met in Washington on April 14. That gathering marked the first such engagement since 1993 and was aimed at addressing the aftermath of a prolonged conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.

Following that initial meeting, US officials announced a 10-day ceasefire arrangement, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.

According to Lebanese authorities, the recent conflict has resulted in at least 2,454 deaths in Lebanon and forced around one million people to flee their homes since hostilities began.

The current talks are being facilitated by US officials, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio bringing together representatives from both sides, including Israel’s ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon’s ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad. The US ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, is also participating.

A State Department official indicated that the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, is also expected to take part in the discussions.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation as the temporary ceasefire approaches its expiration date.

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