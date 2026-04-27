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East Jerusalem Woman Faces Home Demolition After Decades of Living There
(MENAFN) Residents of the Al Bustan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem are expressing deep distress as demolition orders threaten dozens of homes, according to reports.
Among those affected is 97-year-old Yusra Qwaider, who is bedridden and has lived in her home for more than five decades. Her house is expected to be demolished within days by Jerusalem municipal bulldozers, as part of a broader plan to develop an archaeology and tourism park in the nearby Silwan area.
"I don't know what to do... I want to stay in my home," she told a news agency from her bed in the house where she lives with 12 family members. Authorities consider the property illegal.
Her son, Mohammed Qwaider, said the family has lived in the home since it was built in 1970 without permits, adding that multiple legal attempts to resolve the issue have failed.
Israeli rights group Ir Amim said demolitions in Al Bustan have increased sharply since the October 2023 Hamas attack, claiming that most of the neighbourhood’s 115 homes are now under threat.
The organisation reported that 17 homes have already been demolished this year, following 13 last year and 24 the year before. It also said the escalation is linked to a decision by the municipality to halt discussions with residents over alternative housing solutions.
Municipal authorities, however, said the area is designated for public use as a park and was never approved for residential construction. They added that efforts had been made over the years to reach agreements with residents, but claimed there was no serious engagement from their side.
Standing near piles of rubble where homes once stood, residents’ committee head Fakhri Abu Diab told visiting diplomats that authorities aim to demolish all 115 homes by October.
"We ask you to prevent this, to let us stay in our homes. This is a political decision, and world leaders are doing nothing. You must do something," he said.
He also described the demolitions as forced displacement, saying residents have nowhere else to go. Abu Diab’s own home was demolished in 2024.
The area is linked to the expansion of the City of David archaeological and tourism project in Silwan, which is associated with ancient Jerusalem. The planned “King’s Garden” development is expected to extend the site and is reportedly operated by a settler-linked organisation.
Among those affected is 97-year-old Yusra Qwaider, who is bedridden and has lived in her home for more than five decades. Her house is expected to be demolished within days by Jerusalem municipal bulldozers, as part of a broader plan to develop an archaeology and tourism park in the nearby Silwan area.
"I don't know what to do... I want to stay in my home," she told a news agency from her bed in the house where she lives with 12 family members. Authorities consider the property illegal.
Her son, Mohammed Qwaider, said the family has lived in the home since it was built in 1970 without permits, adding that multiple legal attempts to resolve the issue have failed.
Israeli rights group Ir Amim said demolitions in Al Bustan have increased sharply since the October 2023 Hamas attack, claiming that most of the neighbourhood’s 115 homes are now under threat.
The organisation reported that 17 homes have already been demolished this year, following 13 last year and 24 the year before. It also said the escalation is linked to a decision by the municipality to halt discussions with residents over alternative housing solutions.
Municipal authorities, however, said the area is designated for public use as a park and was never approved for residential construction. They added that efforts had been made over the years to reach agreements with residents, but claimed there was no serious engagement from their side.
Standing near piles of rubble where homes once stood, residents’ committee head Fakhri Abu Diab told visiting diplomats that authorities aim to demolish all 115 homes by October.
"We ask you to prevent this, to let us stay in our homes. This is a political decision, and world leaders are doing nothing. You must do something," he said.
He also described the demolitions as forced displacement, saying residents have nowhere else to go. Abu Diab’s own home was demolished in 2024.
The area is linked to the expansion of the City of David archaeological and tourism project in Silwan, which is associated with ancient Jerusalem. The planned “King’s Garden” development is expected to extend the site and is reportedly operated by a settler-linked organisation.
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