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Colombia, Venezuela Agree Army Coordination in Post-Maduro Diplomatic Shift
(MENAFN) Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to strengthen military cooperation aimed at combating organized criminal groups along their shared border, during a high-level meeting in Caracas that marked the first visit by a foreign head of state since the removal of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed leadership after Maduro was removed in a US-backed operation earlier this year. The talks focused heavily on border security and transnational crime.
Both leaders emphasized the need for joint action against armed and criminal networks operating in border regions. Petro stated that the cooperation would target what he described as “mafias” involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, illegal gold extraction, human trafficking, and the smuggling of rare minerals.
Rodríguez, in turn, confirmed that both governments are working on structured military planning alongside new mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination.
The agreement reflects an effort to stabilize the long and often volatile border shared by the two countries, an area that has historically been affected by armed groups and illicit economies.
Rodríguez came to power following Maduro’s removal in a US military operation in January, a development that reshaped Venezuela’s political landscape. The current interim administration has received backing from Washington and has moved to reopen certain economic sectors to foreign investment, including in energy.
Petro, who has been critical of the US intervention, has taken a different stance, advocating regional solutions and warning against external military influence in Latin America. His visit, however, signals a pragmatic shift toward cooperation on security issues despite political differences.
The meeting also highlights longstanding tensions in the border region, where both countries have accused each other in the past of tolerating or enabling armed groups. The new agreement is intended to establish more structured coordination in addressing these cross-border threats.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed leadership after Maduro was removed in a US-backed operation earlier this year. The talks focused heavily on border security and transnational crime.
Both leaders emphasized the need for joint action against armed and criminal networks operating in border regions. Petro stated that the cooperation would target what he described as “mafias” involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, illegal gold extraction, human trafficking, and the smuggling of rare minerals.
Rodríguez, in turn, confirmed that both governments are working on structured military planning alongside new mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination.
The agreement reflects an effort to stabilize the long and often volatile border shared by the two countries, an area that has historically been affected by armed groups and illicit economies.
Rodríguez came to power following Maduro’s removal in a US military operation in January, a development that reshaped Venezuela’s political landscape. The current interim administration has received backing from Washington and has moved to reopen certain economic sectors to foreign investment, including in energy.
Petro, who has been critical of the US intervention, has taken a different stance, advocating regional solutions and warning against external military influence in Latin America. His visit, however, signals a pragmatic shift toward cooperation on security issues despite political differences.
The meeting also highlights longstanding tensions in the border region, where both countries have accused each other in the past of tolerating or enabling armed groups. The new agreement is intended to establish more structured coordination in addressing these cross-border threats.
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