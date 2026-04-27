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Trump Cancels Pakistan Talks Trip as Iran Diplomacy Remains Uncertain
(MENAFN) Efforts to advance negotiations between the United States and Iran faced fresh uncertainty after President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a planned envoy trip to Pakistan, which had been intended to support diplomatic discussions.
Trump criticized the usefulness of continued negotiations, stating that there was no reason for prolonged discussions he described as unproductive. At the same time, he suggested that Iran had quickly modified its negotiating position following his decision to cancel the visit.
According to Trump, Iran initially submitted a proposal that he considered insufficient, but shortly after the cancellation, a revised version was sent. He told reporters that “within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” without providing further details.
The White House had previously indicated that senior US figures, including Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, were expected to travel to Pakistan for talks aimed at progressing toward a possible agreement. However, Trump later confirmed the trip would not proceed, saying he saw little value in long-distance meetings that did not produce results.
Despite the cancellation, Trump stated that the move did not signal an immediate return to military escalation, saying the situation had not yet shifted toward renewed conflict.
He also reiterated confidence in the US negotiating position, suggesting that Washington holds significant leverage and that communication channels remain open if Iran chooses to engage.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded a series of meetings in Pakistan, where he held discussions with senior Pakistani officials, including military leadership and top government representatives. Pakistan has been playing a mediating role in broader regional diplomatic efforts.
Araghchi described his visit as productive but expressed caution regarding US intentions. He subsequently traveled to Oman for additional meetings before scheduled talks in Russia as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach linked to efforts to end the conflict that began earlier in the year following US-Israeli military action.
While diplomatic activity continues across multiple locations, the overall trajectory of negotiations remains uncertain, with both sides signaling skepticism even as indirect engagement persists.
Trump criticized the usefulness of continued negotiations, stating that there was no reason for prolonged discussions he described as unproductive. At the same time, he suggested that Iran had quickly modified its negotiating position following his decision to cancel the visit.
According to Trump, Iran initially submitted a proposal that he considered insufficient, but shortly after the cancellation, a revised version was sent. He told reporters that “within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” without providing further details.
The White House had previously indicated that senior US figures, including Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, were expected to travel to Pakistan for talks aimed at progressing toward a possible agreement. However, Trump later confirmed the trip would not proceed, saying he saw little value in long-distance meetings that did not produce results.
Despite the cancellation, Trump stated that the move did not signal an immediate return to military escalation, saying the situation had not yet shifted toward renewed conflict.
He also reiterated confidence in the US negotiating position, suggesting that Washington holds significant leverage and that communication channels remain open if Iran chooses to engage.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded a series of meetings in Pakistan, where he held discussions with senior Pakistani officials, including military leadership and top government representatives. Pakistan has been playing a mediating role in broader regional diplomatic efforts.
Araghchi described his visit as productive but expressed caution regarding US intentions. He subsequently traveled to Oman for additional meetings before scheduled talks in Russia as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach linked to efforts to end the conflict that began earlier in the year following US-Israeli military action.
While diplomatic activity continues across multiple locations, the overall trajectory of negotiations remains uncertain, with both sides signaling skepticism even as indirect engagement persists.
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