403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FAO Expands Climate-Smart Agriculture Training Through Consultations in Jordan
(MENAFN) The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched the second phase of consultative sessions aimed at advancing climate-smart agriculture in Jordan’s Dead Sea Basin region, covering Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, and Ma’an governorates.
The initiative is part of a broader project titled “Building Resilience to Cope with Climate Change in Jordan through Improving Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector (BRCCJ),” which is funded by the Green Climate Fund and implemented by FAO in cooperation with Jordanian ministries responsible for water and irrigation, agriculture, and environment, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The current phase focuses on reviewing results from earlier activities, collecting feedback from participating local associations, and introducing newly involved groups to the objectives and structure of upcoming training programs.
Officials involved in the project emphasized that the sessions are designed to strengthen stakeholder participation and ensure that planned interventions are aligned with the real needs of local communities. The approach is intended to improve the practical impact of the program on the ground.
During discussions, participants reviewed outcomes from the first phase, which included specialized training in climate-smart agricultural practices. They also addressed key challenges faced by agricultural associations, particularly issues related to water management, production costs, and market access, while identifying lessons learned from earlier implementation.
In the next stage, participating associations will be asked to nominate trainees based on specific selection criteria, aiming to ensure that participants are well positioned to apply newly acquired skills within their communities and contribute to wider project goals.
The sessions saw active participation from representatives of cooperative and charitable organizations, who offered recommendations intended to help shape the next phase of training and implementation.
Overall, the program forms part of ongoing efforts to improve community resilience to climate change through participatory training models and enhanced cooperation between international organizations and local stakeholders in Jordan’s agricultural sector.
The initiative is part of a broader project titled “Building Resilience to Cope with Climate Change in Jordan through Improving Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector (BRCCJ),” which is funded by the Green Climate Fund and implemented by FAO in cooperation with Jordanian ministries responsible for water and irrigation, agriculture, and environment, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The current phase focuses on reviewing results from earlier activities, collecting feedback from participating local associations, and introducing newly involved groups to the objectives and structure of upcoming training programs.
Officials involved in the project emphasized that the sessions are designed to strengthen stakeholder participation and ensure that planned interventions are aligned with the real needs of local communities. The approach is intended to improve the practical impact of the program on the ground.
During discussions, participants reviewed outcomes from the first phase, which included specialized training in climate-smart agricultural practices. They also addressed key challenges faced by agricultural associations, particularly issues related to water management, production costs, and market access, while identifying lessons learned from earlier implementation.
In the next stage, participating associations will be asked to nominate trainees based on specific selection criteria, aiming to ensure that participants are well positioned to apply newly acquired skills within their communities and contribute to wider project goals.
The sessions saw active participation from representatives of cooperative and charitable organizations, who offered recommendations intended to help shape the next phase of training and implementation.
Overall, the program forms part of ongoing efforts to improve community resilience to climate change through participatory training models and enhanced cooperation between international organizations and local stakeholders in Jordan’s agricultural sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment