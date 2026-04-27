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Deadly Clashes Kill Dozens in Eastern Chad
(MENAFN) At least 42 people were killed and 10 others injured following an outbreak of communal violence in the village of Igote, located in the Wadi-Fira province in eastern Chad, according to reports.
The violence began on Saturday when a disagreement between two individuals over access to a water source spiraled into broader clashes involving members of two communities.
Chad’s Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat traveled to the affected area with a delegation to evaluate the situation on the ground.
"Unfortunately, we regret to report 42 deaths and 10 injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Limane Mahamat said.
He added that those injured had been transported to a hospital and that the situation is "under control."
Such intercommunal conflicts are relatively frequent in Chad and are often linked to disputes over land and natural resources.
The violence began on Saturday when a disagreement between two individuals over access to a water source spiraled into broader clashes involving members of two communities.
Chad’s Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat traveled to the affected area with a delegation to evaluate the situation on the ground.
"Unfortunately, we regret to report 42 deaths and 10 injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Limane Mahamat said.
He added that those injured had been transported to a hospital and that the situation is "under control."
Such intercommunal conflicts are relatively frequent in Chad and are often linked to disputes over land and natural resources.
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