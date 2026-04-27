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Belarus Holds Memorial Events Marking Chernobyl Disaster Anniversary
(MENAFN) Belarus held memorial events across the country on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, according to reports.
In the capital, Minsk, residents gathered at a dedicated memorial site to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and to recognize the individuals who took part in the cleanup efforts.
The country’s Foreign Ministry stated that Belarus remains open to international cooperation in dealing with the long-term effects of the disaster, emphasizing its willingness to engage in joint efforts related to disaster response and public health protection.
The catastrophe occurred on April 26, 1986, when Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, exploded and released more than eight tonnes of highly radioactive material into the environment. Belarus, which was also part of the Soviet Union at the time, was among the regions most heavily affected by the fallout.
In the decades since the incident, Belarus has built extensive experience in addressing the consequences of such disasters. This includes the implementation of six national recovery programs and the establishment of a network of more than 500 laboratories dedicated to radiation monitoring, as stated by reports.
Efforts over the past 40 years have led to notable progress, including a reduction in contaminated areas and the restoration of normal living conditions in more than 1,657 settlements.
In the capital, Minsk, residents gathered at a dedicated memorial site to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and to recognize the individuals who took part in the cleanup efforts.
The country’s Foreign Ministry stated that Belarus remains open to international cooperation in dealing with the long-term effects of the disaster, emphasizing its willingness to engage in joint efforts related to disaster response and public health protection.
The catastrophe occurred on April 26, 1986, when Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, exploded and released more than eight tonnes of highly radioactive material into the environment. Belarus, which was also part of the Soviet Union at the time, was among the regions most heavily affected by the fallout.
In the decades since the incident, Belarus has built extensive experience in addressing the consequences of such disasters. This includes the implementation of six national recovery programs and the establishment of a network of more than 500 laboratories dedicated to radiation monitoring, as stated by reports.
Efforts over the past 40 years have led to notable progress, including a reduction in contaminated areas and the restoration of normal living conditions in more than 1,657 settlements.
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