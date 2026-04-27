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Cambodia Projects Steady Economic Growth Despite External Pressures
(MENAFN) Cambodia’s economy is expected to expand by 5 percent in 2026, a slight decrease from the 5.2 percent growth recorded in 2025, as stated by reports citing the country’s finance minister. The projection reflects the impact of global economic challenges as well as ongoing border tensions with Thailand.
Speaking on Monday, Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, said the nation’s gross domestic product is anticipated to reach 53.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2026. He added that GDP per capita is likely to rise to 3,020 dollars.
"Cambodia's economy has recovered rapidly and maintained a strong growth momentum after the global COVID-19 crisis, despite facing challenges and high uncertainties in the regional and global situation due to the rise in geopolitical confrontations, the fragmentation of the global economy, and the resurgence of unilateralism, among others," he said at the inauguration ceremony of a national road in southern Kandal province.
The country’s economic performance continues to rely heavily on key sectors such as garment and footwear production, travel goods exports, tourism, agriculture, and the real estate and construction industries.
An expert from a Cambodian research institution emphasized that sustaining strong growth will require focusing on priority areas, including agricultural technology, renewable energy, logistics, digital services, and higher-value manufacturing.
"Strengthening food and energy security, enhancing domestic supply-chain resilience and investing heavily in human capital such as skills, innovation and research will build long-term competitiveness and cushion future external shocks," he told a media outlet.
Speaking on Monday, Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, said the nation’s gross domestic product is anticipated to reach 53.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2026. He added that GDP per capita is likely to rise to 3,020 dollars.
"Cambodia's economy has recovered rapidly and maintained a strong growth momentum after the global COVID-19 crisis, despite facing challenges and high uncertainties in the regional and global situation due to the rise in geopolitical confrontations, the fragmentation of the global economy, and the resurgence of unilateralism, among others," he said at the inauguration ceremony of a national road in southern Kandal province.
The country’s economic performance continues to rely heavily on key sectors such as garment and footwear production, travel goods exports, tourism, agriculture, and the real estate and construction industries.
An expert from a Cambodian research institution emphasized that sustaining strong growth will require focusing on priority areas, including agricultural technology, renewable energy, logistics, digital services, and higher-value manufacturing.
"Strengthening food and energy security, enhancing domestic supply-chain resilience and investing heavily in human capital such as skills, innovation and research will build long-term competitiveness and cushion future external shocks," he told a media outlet.
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