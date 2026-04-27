Arden Courts At Wilmington To Host 'Power Of The Mind' Dementia Conference With Dr. Tam Cummings
The conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Through her work with caregivers and healthcare professionals across the country, Dr. Cummings is known for breaking down complex diagnoses into practical, easy-to-understand approaches that can be applied in everyday care.
“Each form of dementia has its own patterns and challenges. When caregivers understand that, they can approach care with more confidence and less frustration,” said Dr. Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist.“That is exactly what this event is built to support.”
Sessions throughout the day will focus on key areas of dementia care, including recognizing when it may be time for additional support, understanding the differences between types of dementia, approaching care with greater confidence, and strengthening communication with healthcare providers.
“At Arden Courts, we see how important it is for families to have clear, straightforward information they can trust,” said Christina Delligatti, Memory Care Advisor, Arden Courts Wilmington.“This conference creates an opportunity to learn, ask questions, and gain a better understanding of what to expect and how to respond.”
A limited number of attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, offering personalized guidance and expert insight.
The event will also include lunch, vendor resources, networking opportunities, CEU credits, and raffles. Guests can explore resources from a range of local organizations specializing in dementia care, senior services, caregiver support, and community-based solutions.
The Wilmington conference is part of a broader Power of the Mind educational series hosted by Arden Courts communities across multiple markets, bringing expert-led dementia education and support to local communities throughout the region.
The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.
For additional information and to register, please visit the event's Eventbrite page.
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About Arden Courts
Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.
About Tam Cummings, PhD
Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.
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