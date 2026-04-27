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Syria’s Security Forces Dismantle Terror Cell in Homs
(MENAFN) Syrian security forces have broken up a militant network in the western province of Homs, foiling a sabotage plot that authorities say posed a direct threat to national stability, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.
According to an official ministry statement, internal security forces — acting in coordination with the General Intelligence Service — moved swiftly to neutralize the cell before its plans could be executed.
"The operation came as a result of precise intelligence efforts," the ministry said, confirming that specialized units conducted a targeted raid on the location where cell members had been concealed.
Two operatives were killed during the operation, which the ministry described as resulting in the "neutralizing of two members," with security forces establishing full control of the site. A substantial weapons cache was recovered, including anti-tank missile launchers, sniper rifles, automatic rifles, RPG launchers, ammunition, and explosive devices.
Authorities framed the raid as part of a sustained campaign to root out dormant networks across the country. The ministry stressed its "full readiness to confront any threats to public safety and national security," describing the crackdown as an ongoing effort to dismantle sleeper cells and sever the logistical lifelines of what it termed "terrorism."
The operation reflects the broader security posture of Syria's new administration, which has intensified efforts to reimpose order and consolidate control as the country charts a path toward recovery following years of devastating conflict.
According to an official ministry statement, internal security forces — acting in coordination with the General Intelligence Service — moved swiftly to neutralize the cell before its plans could be executed.
"The operation came as a result of precise intelligence efforts," the ministry said, confirming that specialized units conducted a targeted raid on the location where cell members had been concealed.
Two operatives were killed during the operation, which the ministry described as resulting in the "neutralizing of two members," with security forces establishing full control of the site. A substantial weapons cache was recovered, including anti-tank missile launchers, sniper rifles, automatic rifles, RPG launchers, ammunition, and explosive devices.
Authorities framed the raid as part of a sustained campaign to root out dormant networks across the country. The ministry stressed its "full readiness to confront any threats to public safety and national security," describing the crackdown as an ongoing effort to dismantle sleeper cells and sever the logistical lifelines of what it termed "terrorism."
The operation reflects the broader security posture of Syria's new administration, which has intensified efforts to reimpose order and consolidate control as the country charts a path toward recovery following years of devastating conflict.
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