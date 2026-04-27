Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Reports Revenue Growth In 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The revenue of Samruk-Kazyna increased by 8% in the first quarter of 2026, while net profit surged by 93%, Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The figures were presented during a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

He noted that a key milestone during the reporting period was the successful placement of debut panda bonds by Samruk-Kazyna on the domestic market of China, worth 3 billion yuan (about $438 million) in April. The transaction was carried out with the participation of leading institutional investors from China, as well as international financial, insurance, and investment companies. The bonds were issued for a three-year term with a yield of 2.18% per annum. The proceeds will be directed toward investment projects, including the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and other priority sectors.

In addition, several important agreements were signed during the reporting period, including a term sheet between Tau-Ken Samruk and Ngali Holdings, as well as a shareholders' agreement between Samruk-Kazyna Invest and AZCON on a dredging project in the ports of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

It was also reported that EPC and CMR contracts have been signed for 41 projects, with construction and installation works already underway for 33 of them. In particular, in March, construction began on two major wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW each in the Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. The projects are aimed at developing green energy and contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For the butadiene petrochemical project, an EPC contract was signed with Sinopec Guangzhou Engineering, with construction expected to begin in May. Another six investment projects are at the design stage, while 17 are in the pre-investment phase.