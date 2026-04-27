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Gold Becomes Costlier Again Amid Fresh Increase

Gold Becomes Costlier Again Amid Fresh Increase


2026-04-27 07:06:47
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices have increased across the country, with the price of per tola gold rising by 800 rupees.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, after the increase, the price of per tola gold has reached 493,962 rupees.

Also Read: New KP development plan prioritizes youth, water security and economic growth

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by 686 rupees, reaching 423,492 rupees.

In the international market as well, gold has risen by 8 dollars to reach 4,716 dollars per ounce.

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Tribal News Network

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