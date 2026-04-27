Gold Becomes Costlier Again Amid Fresh Increase
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, after the increase, the price of per tola gold has reached 493,962 rupees.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by 686 rupees, reaching 423,492 rupees.
In the international market as well, gold has risen by 8 dollars to reach 4,716 dollars per ounce.
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