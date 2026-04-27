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President Ilham Aliyev And Andrej Babiš Participate In Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum

President Ilham Aliyev And Andrej Babiš Participate In Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum


2026-04-27 07:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijani-Czech business forum was held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on April 27, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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