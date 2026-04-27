Shura Island Residences Welcomes First Homeowners

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SLS The Red Sea Residences is the first completed residential community on Shura Island

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,April 2026 – Shura Island Residences, part of Red Sea Global (RSG), has welcomed its first homeowners to SLS The Red Sea Residences, bringing SLS's bold, lifestyle-led approach to residential living to Shura Island, marking a significant milestone for the destination.

“Welcoming our first homeowners to SLS turns our vision into a lived reality. These residents are now part of our story, shaping life on Shura Island and helping us in pioneering a regenerative approach that benefits both people and the planet. This is just the beginning of a vibrant new chapter for our community at The Red Sea,” said Stephen Cheesebrough, Head of Development at Red Sea Global.

Developed in partnership with Ennismore's SLS brand, a curator of lifestyle hospitality and experiences, SLS The Red Sea Residences marks the brand's evolution from iconic hotels to design-led residential living. Comprising exclusive beach villas ranging from one- to four-bedrooms, with 87% already sold, pairing Foster + Partners architecture with interiors by Lissoni & Partners. Each residence harmoniously blends nature-inspired design with contemporary luxury, featuring private infinity pools, terraces, and seamless indoor–outdoor living.

The residences offer an array of world-class, multi-generational amenities, set between the island's beachfront and lagoon, reinforcing a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle. At the heart of the community is a curated lifestyle offering, centred around the expansive main pool and Seabird Beach Bar, complemented by a considered mix of wellness, sport and family-focused experiences. This includes a state-of-the-art gym, padel facilities and basketball court, alongside the region's largest kids' club, with the overall offering designed around social connection, wellbeing and elevated everyday living.

Homeowners enjoy access to the extensive lifestyle offering across Shura Island, including restaurants, luxury retail, marina facilities, pristine beaches, and the Kingdom's first island golf course, Shura Links. This is complemented by a hospitality-led ownership experience curated by SLS, with services including concierge, security, and property management, alongside access to the Accor Ownership Benefits Programme, which provides exclusive privileges across a global network of more than 5,000 hotels and resorts.

Mishal Al Saif, the first homeowner at SLS The Red Sea Residences, said:“The Red Sea destination is no ordinary place; it represents a redefinition of global luxury tourism. As Saudis, we are proud to be part of this remarkable destination and it's a privilege to be among the first to call it home.”

The residences themselves reflect RSG's wider approach to responsible development and its long-term commitment to the natural environment. Every home is powered by 100% renewable energy, supporting a broader destination ambition to move beyond sustainability towards regeneration. By 2040, RSG aims to deliver a 30% net conservation benefit through the enhancement of biologically diverse habitats, including mangroves, seagrass, coral reefs and land vegetation.

Since welcoming its first guests in 2023, The Red Sea has established itself as one of the most sought-after global destinations. With nine hotels now open, the momentum continues on Shura Island, where only two villas remain at the SLS The Red Sea Residences. The dedicated airport, Red Sea International, has direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Doha, Milan and the Maldives, meaning residents always have quick and easy access to their homes. As Shura Island comes to life, SLS The Red Sea Residences sets the tone for a new generation of luxury living, where design, nature and culture exist in balance.