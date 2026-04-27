Nitin Nabin Inaugurates 7 BJP Offices In Rajasthan, Says Committed To Grassroots Outreach

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Nitin Nabin, BJP National president, on his first visit to Rajasthan after assuming charge as BJP National President, inaugurated the party's newly constructed district office in Tonk on Monday. In a simultaneous move, he virtually inaugurated BJP offices in Bundi, Pratapgarh, Barmer, Churu, Dungarpur, and Pali, and also laid the foundation stone for a new office in Jalore.

Addressing party workers, Nabin recalled his early political journey, saying,“I first visited Rajasthan in 2006 when I became an MLA for the first time.”

Emphasising the importance of party infrastructure, he added,“An office is not merely a structure of bricks and mortar -- it is the epicentre of our resolve and ideology.”

He underlined the BJP's commitment to grassroots outreach, stating that the Rajasthan government is focused on ensuring that welfare schemes reach the last person in society.

Reflecting on the party's growth, he said,“There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs, and people mocked us. Today, it is the largest political party in the world -- this is the result of the hard work and sacrifices of our workers. Today, we have our government in 21 states; this is the result of the hard work of our party workers," he said, remembering senior leaders on the occasion.

Highlighting opportunities for young people, Nabin said Rajasthan is progressing through renewable energy and new economic avenues.“Our youth will no longer remain job seekers but become job givers,” he asserted, pointing to the government's push for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

He also stated that more jobs will be created via the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

Nabin noted that the BJP now has offices in over 600 districts nationwide, calling them centres for strengthening ideology and organisation. He also praised the dedication of party workers across states, expressing confidence in the party's continued expansion.

The event also saw sharp political remarks from State-in-Charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, who took aim at Sachin Pilot.

He said,“We used to have our own MLA in Tonk. Today, however, an imposter has become the MLA of Tonk. He is neither a resident of your Tonk nor does he belong to Rajasthan.”

He further added,“I wouldn't even dream of becoming an MLA in Rajasthan. I am not a 'fugitive' from UP; I am a strong politician rooted in that state. What kind of custom have you established here, where if someone sends a man from another state, you simply garland him and accept him? By forming a specific faction, they have effectively cast you aside. Who knows under what influence or what spell you ended up electing him as your MLA? One of his legs remains in the Congress party, while the other... who knows where it is?”

Agarwal also called on people to elect a BJP MP who can represent the Lok Sabha constituency here.

He further expressed pleasure to see so many people sitting in the programme amid hot weather and asked them to take a pledge to ensure that the BJP wins the 2028 Assembly elections too.

At the event, Nabin was welcomed with traditional honours, including a safa and shawl. The visit combined organisational expansion with political messaging, reinforcing the BJP's strategy to strengthen its grassroots network and sharpen its electoral positioning in Rajasthan.