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S. Korea’s Lee Calls on N. Korea for Renewed Diplomatic Outreach
(MENAFN) South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has called on North Korea to engage with Seoul’s renewed diplomatic outreach, warning that instability linked to conflicts in the Middle East could add to broader regional uncertainties, according to a statement delivered on Monday.
In remarks marking the eighth anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration, Lee said his administration is prepared to take proactive steps to rebuild trust between the two Koreas and move toward long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula. He stressed that Seoul is willing to initiate measures aimed at improving inter-Korean relations.
Lee also expressed hope that Pyongyang would respond positively to what he described as South Korea’s sincere diplomatic efforts, noting that restoring dialogue is a key priority for his government.
The Panmunjom Declaration, signed in 2018 by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was originally intended to reduce tensions and promote cooperation between the two sides.
Despite such agreements, the Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war, as the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. The United States continues to station tens of thousands of troops in South Korea under a defense arrangement.
Since assuming office, Lee has shifted Seoul’s approach toward Pyongyang, rolling back some of the more confrontational policies of the previous administration. These changes include suspending certain cross-border propaganda measures and restricting civilian activities that previously escalated tensions.
His administration has emphasized restoring communication channels that had deteriorated in recent years, while reaffirming a commitment to peaceful coexistence and stability in the region amid wider global geopolitical uncertainty.
In remarks marking the eighth anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration, Lee said his administration is prepared to take proactive steps to rebuild trust between the two Koreas and move toward long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula. He stressed that Seoul is willing to initiate measures aimed at improving inter-Korean relations.
Lee also expressed hope that Pyongyang would respond positively to what he described as South Korea’s sincere diplomatic efforts, noting that restoring dialogue is a key priority for his government.
The Panmunjom Declaration, signed in 2018 by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was originally intended to reduce tensions and promote cooperation between the two sides.
Despite such agreements, the Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war, as the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. The United States continues to station tens of thousands of troops in South Korea under a defense arrangement.
Since assuming office, Lee has shifted Seoul’s approach toward Pyongyang, rolling back some of the more confrontational policies of the previous administration. These changes include suspending certain cross-border propaganda measures and restricting civilian activities that previously escalated tensions.
His administration has emphasized restoring communication channels that had deteriorated in recent years, while reaffirming a commitment to peaceful coexistence and stability in the region amid wider global geopolitical uncertainty.
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