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Chilean Scientist Wins Türkiye’s Sabri Ülker Future Science Leader Award
(MENAFN) A Chilean biochemist has been recognized in Türkiye for scientific work that converts food industry waste into a health-related innovation, receiving the Sabri Ülker Future Science Leader Award, according to reports from the foundation.
Maria Elsa Pando San Martin from the University of Chile’s Faculty of Medicine was honored for developing a research project that repurposes agricultural byproducts into a delivery system for essential nutrients. Her work focuses on creating a vitamin B12 delivery method using starch extracted from potato peels, a common food-processing waste material.
The innovation involves a fast-dissolving oral film designed to improve nutrient absorption, particularly for individuals such as older adults who may have difficulty swallowing traditional supplements.
The award was presented during a ceremony held in Istanbul, attended by scientists and representatives from the international research community. The Sabri Ülker Foundation, which promotes research in nutrition, food science, and public health, selected the project as part of its annual recognition of emerging scientific leaders.
Foundation officials emphasized the growing importance of scientific solutions to global challenges in food systems and sustainability. The foundation’s chairman, Yahya Ülker, stated that science is increasingly essential in addressing complex issues affecting nutrition and quality of life. He also noted that the initiative has developed into an international platform encouraging collaboration among researchers.
Representatives from the wider Yıldız Holding group also highlighted their support for scientific advancement, referencing the company’s longstanding emphasis on values such as hard work, integrity, and quality as guiding principles behind its engagement with research and innovation.
The recognition reflects ongoing efforts to connect scientific research with practical applications that address both health needs and environmental sustainability.
Maria Elsa Pando San Martin from the University of Chile’s Faculty of Medicine was honored for developing a research project that repurposes agricultural byproducts into a delivery system for essential nutrients. Her work focuses on creating a vitamin B12 delivery method using starch extracted from potato peels, a common food-processing waste material.
The innovation involves a fast-dissolving oral film designed to improve nutrient absorption, particularly for individuals such as older adults who may have difficulty swallowing traditional supplements.
The award was presented during a ceremony held in Istanbul, attended by scientists and representatives from the international research community. The Sabri Ülker Foundation, which promotes research in nutrition, food science, and public health, selected the project as part of its annual recognition of emerging scientific leaders.
Foundation officials emphasized the growing importance of scientific solutions to global challenges in food systems and sustainability. The foundation’s chairman, Yahya Ülker, stated that science is increasingly essential in addressing complex issues affecting nutrition and quality of life. He also noted that the initiative has developed into an international platform encouraging collaboration among researchers.
Representatives from the wider Yıldız Holding group also highlighted their support for scientific advancement, referencing the company’s longstanding emphasis on values such as hard work, integrity, and quality as guiding principles behind its engagement with research and innovation.
The recognition reflects ongoing efforts to connect scientific research with practical applications that address both health needs and environmental sustainability.
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