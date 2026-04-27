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NASA to Cooperate in Investigation into Missing, Deceased US Scientists
(MENAFN) NASA has said it will coordinate with federal agencies as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths and disappearances of 11 US scientists working in nuclear and space-related fields, according to an official statement.
A NASA spokesperson, Bethany Stevens, said the agency is working with relevant authorities and emphasized that, at present, there is no indication of any national security threat connected to NASA operations. She stated:
“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,”
She also added that the agency intends to maintain transparency and will release additional information when possible, noting:
“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,”
The announcement follows earlier comments from White House officials indicating that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing multiple cases involving scientists who have either gone missing or died in recent years. The review aims to determine whether any patterns or connections exist between the incidents.
A White House spokesperson said the administration is working with federal agencies to examine the cases collectively and assess possible links, stating that efforts are underway to ensure a comprehensive review.
Reports indicate that since 2023, at least 11 scientists—many involved in aerospace and nuclear research—have died or disappeared under circumstances that remain unclear in some cases, prompting increased attention from authorities and media.
Investigations remain ongoing as agencies attempt to determine whether the cases are related or coincidental, with officials stating that all possible leads are being examined.
A NASA spokesperson, Bethany Stevens, said the agency is working with relevant authorities and emphasized that, at present, there is no indication of any national security threat connected to NASA operations. She stated:
“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,”
She also added that the agency intends to maintain transparency and will release additional information when possible, noting:
“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,”
The announcement follows earlier comments from White House officials indicating that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing multiple cases involving scientists who have either gone missing or died in recent years. The review aims to determine whether any patterns or connections exist between the incidents.
A White House spokesperson said the administration is working with federal agencies to examine the cases collectively and assess possible links, stating that efforts are underway to ensure a comprehensive review.
Reports indicate that since 2023, at least 11 scientists—many involved in aerospace and nuclear research—have died or disappeared under circumstances that remain unclear in some cases, prompting increased attention from authorities and media.
Investigations remain ongoing as agencies attempt to determine whether the cases are related or coincidental, with officials stating that all possible leads are being examined.
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