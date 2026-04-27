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Iran Officials Say National Unity Strengthens Position Amid US-Israel Tensions
(MENAFN) An Iranian parliamentary spokesperson has stated that the country remains unified in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel, according to state media reports.
Abbas Goudarzi, speaking on behalf of the presidium of Iran’s parliament, emphasized internal cohesion, saying the country is acting with a single national objective. He said:
“We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist,”
He also highlighted the role of public support in reinforcing both diplomacy and political negotiations, suggesting that domestic unity could influence international discussions. According to his remarks, public participation is viewed as an important factor in strengthening Iran’s negotiating position.
The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic activity following a ceasefire arrangement linked to regional hostilities involving the United States and Israel. That truce reportedly followed weeks of escalation that included military strikes and retaliatory actions.
Efforts to maintain and extend the ceasefire have involved mediation and discussions held in regional capitals, with attempts to advance talks on broader political and security issues. However, earlier negotiations held in Islamabad did not produce a final agreement, and further rounds of diplomacy are reportedly being planned.
Iranian officials continue to frame domestic unity as a key element in shaping the country’s approach to external negotiations as regional tensions remain unresolved.
Abbas Goudarzi, speaking on behalf of the presidium of Iran’s parliament, emphasized internal cohesion, saying the country is acting with a single national objective. He said:
“We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist,”
He also highlighted the role of public support in reinforcing both diplomacy and political negotiations, suggesting that domestic unity could influence international discussions. According to his remarks, public participation is viewed as an important factor in strengthening Iran’s negotiating position.
The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic activity following a ceasefire arrangement linked to regional hostilities involving the United States and Israel. That truce reportedly followed weeks of escalation that included military strikes and retaliatory actions.
Efforts to maintain and extend the ceasefire have involved mediation and discussions held in regional capitals, with attempts to advance talks on broader political and security issues. However, earlier negotiations held in Islamabad did not produce a final agreement, and further rounds of diplomacy are reportedly being planned.
Iranian officials continue to frame domestic unity as a key element in shaping the country’s approach to external negotiations as regional tensions remain unresolved.
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