Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt Over Coal Mine Safety, Asks Chief Inspector Of Factories To Appear

Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt Over Coal Mine Safety, Asks Chief Inspector Of Factories To Appear


2026-04-27 05:31:05
(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, April 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took a strict stance on the safety, health, and rights of coal mine workers.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, a division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad directed the state's Chief Inspector of Factories to appear in person at the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court, in recent years, has issued stringent directions concerning the safety of mine workers and their right to life. The apex court had clearly stated that the life and health of those working in mines are of paramount importance and that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

In this context, the Supreme Court had asked all High Courts across the country to monitor the issue, following which the Jharkhand High Court initiated these proceedings.

During the hearing on Monday, the state government submitted a review report on inspections of major coal mines and factories, along with an assessment of compliance with safety standards, to the High Court.

However, the bench expressed deep dissatisfaction with the report, observing that there remained a significant gap between conditions on the ground and compliance with prescribed safety norms.

It sought details from the government on concrete steps taken so far to ensure workers' safety during hazardous operations and to safeguard their health.

The court categorically directed that safety rules must be strictly enforced in mines, adequate medical facilities must be ensured for workers, and illegal mining must be completely curbed.

The High Court further asked the state to provide comprehensive information on progress made towards the regularisation of contract workers, payment of minimum wages and implementation of welfare schemes for mine workers.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the court directed the Chief Inspector of Factories to remain personally present on the next date of hearing and explain what measures have been taken so far to implement the court's directions.

MENAFN27042026000231011071ID1111035834



IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search