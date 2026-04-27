Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt Over Coal Mine Safety, Asks Chief Inspector Of Factories To Appear

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took a strict stance on the safety, health, and rights of coal mine workers.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, a division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad directed the state's Chief Inspector of Factories to appear in person at the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court, in recent years, has issued stringent directions concerning the safety of mine workers and their right to life. The apex court had clearly stated that the life and health of those working in mines are of paramount importance and that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

In this context, the Supreme Court had asked all High Courts across the country to monitor the issue, following which the Jharkhand High Court initiated these proceedings.

During the hearing on Monday, the state government submitted a review report on inspections of major coal mines and factories, along with an assessment of compliance with safety standards, to the High Court.

However, the bench expressed deep dissatisfaction with the report, observing that there remained a significant gap between conditions on the ground and compliance with prescribed safety norms.

It sought details from the government on concrete steps taken so far to ensure workers' safety during hazardous operations and to safeguard their health.

The court categorically directed that safety rules must be strictly enforced in mines, adequate medical facilities must be ensured for workers, and illegal mining must be completely curbed.

The High Court further asked the state to provide comprehensive information on progress made towards the regularisation of contract workers, payment of minimum wages and implementation of welfare schemes for mine workers.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the court directed the Chief Inspector of Factories to remain personally present on the next date of hearing and explain what measures have been taken so far to implement the court's directions.