Police In J&K's Anantnag Bust Massive Drug Racket, Arrest Four

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Monday that they busted a major drug racket, recovered 166 kg contraband and arrested four people.

A police statement said that in one of the biggest anti-drug operations in the district, Anantnag Police seized over 166 kilograms of narcotics, including ganja and charas, and arrested four accused in a series of coordinated actions across the district.

Officials said that acting on specific inputs and during routine checking, multiple police teams carried out operations at different locations, leading to the recovery of huge quantities of contraband and the arrest of key peddlers.

At Shalgam Crossing, a police party from Police Station Srigufwara intercepted a car (JK01W-7328) during patrolling. In a search, around 110 kilograms of ganja were recovered, and one accused, identified as Nazir Ahmad Khatana of Gujar Basti Shalgam, was arrested on the spot. A case under FIR No. 39/2026 has been registered.

In another operation, Police Post Dialgam conducted a search at the residence of Mohd Rafiq Itoo at Watrigam after obtaining a court warrant. During the search, approximately 51 kilograms of charas-like substance were recovered, leading to registration of FIR No. 119/2026 under the NDPS Act.

Further, during naka checking at Sakhras Crossing, police apprehended Rayees Ahmad Shah of Wullarhama and recovered around 5 kilograms of charas powder from his possession.

In a separate action at Doodnad Waghama, Police Station Bijbehara arrested another peddler and recovered 170 grams of charas along with Rs 18,700 cash.

Police said the anti-drug campaign has gained significant momentum in Anantnag after SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure took charge, with intensified operations leading to major recoveries and arrests in recent weeks.

Police said an investigation into all cases is underway to unearth the wider network involved in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police reiterated their commitment to eradicate the drug menace and appealed to the public to share any information related to narcotics to assist in the crackdown.