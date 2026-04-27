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Iran Says It Stands United Amid Rising Tensions with US, Israel
(MENAFN) An Iranian parliamentary spokesman says Iran stands “united against the enemy” amid continued tensions with the United States and Israel, according to state media reports on Monday.
“We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist,” Abbas Goudarzi states, as quoted by a media outlet.
He emphasizes the role of public support, saying that citizens “make the square more vibrant and support the negotiating team and diplomacy,” and adds that public presence can also influence the outcome of talks with the United States.
The remarks come after US President Donald Trump extends a previously announced ceasefire period with Iran, which had begun earlier this month following mediation efforts. Trump says he will wait for what he describes as a “unified” position from Iranian leadership before taking further steps.
The ceasefire follows weeks of conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks.
Washington and Tehran hold talks in Islamabad earlier in April aimed at ending the fighting, but the negotiations fail to produce an agreement, with further diplomatic efforts now reportedly underway.
“We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist,” Abbas Goudarzi states, as quoted by a media outlet.
He emphasizes the role of public support, saying that citizens “make the square more vibrant and support the negotiating team and diplomacy,” and adds that public presence can also influence the outcome of talks with the United States.
The remarks come after US President Donald Trump extends a previously announced ceasefire period with Iran, which had begun earlier this month following mediation efforts. Trump says he will wait for what he describes as a “unified” position from Iranian leadership before taking further steps.
The ceasefire follows weeks of conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks.
Washington and Tehran hold talks in Islamabad earlier in April aimed at ending the fighting, but the negotiations fail to produce an agreement, with further diplomatic efforts now reportedly underway.
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