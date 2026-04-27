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Astronomers Identify Hidden Companion Behind 50-Year Mystery of Bright Star
(MENAFN) Astronomers have resolved a decades-long mystery surrounding the unusually bright star Gamma Cassiopeiae, determining that its extreme X-ray emissions originate from a previously unseen white dwarf companion, according to a study published in *Astronomy & Astrophysics*.
Gamma Cassiopeiae, which is visible to the naked eye in the Cassiopeia constellation, has long stood out to scientists due to its unusually strong X-ray output—far greater than what is typically expected from massive stars of its type. Researchers had struggled for years to explain the source of this radiation.
First identified in 1866 as the earliest known Be-type star, Gamma Cassiopeiae belongs to a class of rapidly rotating massive stars that eject material into surrounding disks. Later observations revealed that it was emitting X-rays at levels roughly 40 times higher than similar stars, with temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees, deepening the mystery.
New observations using the Resolve instrument aboard Japan’s XRISM space telescope have now provided the breakthrough. Scientists found that the intense radiation is produced not by the star itself, but by a compact white dwarf companion drawing in surrounding material and heating it to extreme temperatures.
As one of the study’s authors, Yael Naze from the University of Liège, explained in a statement:
"It is, in fact, the first direct evidence that the ultra-hot plasma responsible for the X-rays is associated with the compact companion, and not with the Be star itself,"
The discovery effectively confirms a long-suspected binary system model and resolves a long-standing astronomical question.
Naze added that the findings open new research directions, noting:
"Solving this mystery therefore opens up new avenues of research for the years to come," and emphasizing that understanding binary star evolution is important for studying phenomena such as gravitational waves, which can be produced by massive binary systems in their final stages.
The result not only clarifies the nature of Gamma Cassiopeiae but also strengthens broader scientific understanding of how interacting stellar systems evolve over time.
Gamma Cassiopeiae, which is visible to the naked eye in the Cassiopeia constellation, has long stood out to scientists due to its unusually strong X-ray output—far greater than what is typically expected from massive stars of its type. Researchers had struggled for years to explain the source of this radiation.
First identified in 1866 as the earliest known Be-type star, Gamma Cassiopeiae belongs to a class of rapidly rotating massive stars that eject material into surrounding disks. Later observations revealed that it was emitting X-rays at levels roughly 40 times higher than similar stars, with temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees, deepening the mystery.
New observations using the Resolve instrument aboard Japan’s XRISM space telescope have now provided the breakthrough. Scientists found that the intense radiation is produced not by the star itself, but by a compact white dwarf companion drawing in surrounding material and heating it to extreme temperatures.
As one of the study’s authors, Yael Naze from the University of Liège, explained in a statement:
"It is, in fact, the first direct evidence that the ultra-hot plasma responsible for the X-rays is associated with the compact companion, and not with the Be star itself,"
The discovery effectively confirms a long-suspected binary system model and resolves a long-standing astronomical question.
Naze added that the findings open new research directions, noting:
"Solving this mystery therefore opens up new avenues of research for the years to come," and emphasizing that understanding binary star evolution is important for studying phenomena such as gravitational waves, which can be produced by massive binary systems in their final stages.
The result not only clarifies the nature of Gamma Cassiopeiae but also strengthens broader scientific understanding of how interacting stellar systems evolve over time.
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