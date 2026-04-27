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Report Warns AI in Healthcare Could Put Patients at Risk
(MENAFN) A new report has raised concerns that the growing use of artificial intelligence in healthcare may expose patients to avoidable risks, pointing to gaps in legal and ethical protections, according to findings cited by European media.
The National High Council for Persons with Disabilities (CSNPH) cautioned that current safeguards may not be sufficient to manage how AI is integrated into medical decision-making. The report emphasizes that healthcare must remain fundamentally human-centered, stating:
"The doctor-patient relationship must remain human-to-human,"
While doctors are still responsible for overseeing AI-assisted decisions, the council warned that reliance on automated systems could gradually become routine in clinical practice, potentially weakening human oversight over time.
To reduce potential risks, the report calls for stricter regulatory frameworks, including centralized approval systems for medical AI tools and mandatory testing to detect bias that could disadvantage certain patient groups.
It also recommends the creation of an ethical guideline for AI use in healthcare, along with stronger standards for transparency, high-quality training data, and robust development methodologies. In addition, the report highlights the importance of properly training medical staff to ensure AI tools are used safely and effectively.
The council further argues that existing European Union regulations on artificial intelligence may not fully address the specific challenges posed in healthcare settings, suggesting that additional sector-specific rules are needed to close regulatory gaps.
Overall, the report urges a cautious approach to integrating AI into medical systems, emphasizing patient safety, accountability, and human oversight as essential priorities.
The National High Council for Persons with Disabilities (CSNPH) cautioned that current safeguards may not be sufficient to manage how AI is integrated into medical decision-making. The report emphasizes that healthcare must remain fundamentally human-centered, stating:
"The doctor-patient relationship must remain human-to-human,"
While doctors are still responsible for overseeing AI-assisted decisions, the council warned that reliance on automated systems could gradually become routine in clinical practice, potentially weakening human oversight over time.
To reduce potential risks, the report calls for stricter regulatory frameworks, including centralized approval systems for medical AI tools and mandatory testing to detect bias that could disadvantage certain patient groups.
It also recommends the creation of an ethical guideline for AI use in healthcare, along with stronger standards for transparency, high-quality training data, and robust development methodologies. In addition, the report highlights the importance of properly training medical staff to ensure AI tools are used safely and effectively.
The council further argues that existing European Union regulations on artificial intelligence may not fully address the specific challenges posed in healthcare settings, suggesting that additional sector-specific rules are needed to close regulatory gaps.
Overall, the report urges a cautious approach to integrating AI into medical systems, emphasizing patient safety, accountability, and human oversight as essential priorities.
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