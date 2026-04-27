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Cargo Ship Hijacked Off Somalia’s Coast, Pirates Suspected
(MENAFN) A cargo vessel has reportedly been seized off the coast of Somalia, with unauthorized individuals wresting control of the ship and steering it into territorial waters, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency disclosed Sunday.
The UKMTO reported the incident via the U.S. social media platform X, placing the hijacking approximately 6 nautical miles — roughly 6.9 miles — northeast of Garacad, Somalia.
"It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters," the agency's statement read.
In response to the developing threat, UKMTO issued an urgent navigation warning to all vessels operating in the surrounding waters, stating: "Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity."
Authorities confirmed an active investigation is underway. Critical details — including the identities and nationalities of those aboard, the nature of the vessel's cargo, and the identity of the hijackers — remain undisclosed at this stage.
The UKMTO reported the incident via the U.S. social media platform X, placing the hijacking approximately 6 nautical miles — roughly 6.9 miles — northeast of Garacad, Somalia.
"It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters," the agency's statement read.
In response to the developing threat, UKMTO issued an urgent navigation warning to all vessels operating in the surrounding waters, stating: "Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity."
Authorities confirmed an active investigation is underway. Critical details — including the identities and nationalities of those aboard, the nature of the vessel's cargo, and the identity of the hijackers — remain undisclosed at this stage.
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