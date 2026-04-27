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Russian Official Signals Possible Restoration of Telegram Services
(MENAFN) A member of Russia’s Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights has indicated that messaging platform Telegram could resume normal operations in the country, depending on its compliance with domestic regulations, according to statements reported by Russian media.
Alexander Ionov told TASS that there is a strong possibility of an agreement being reached between Telegram’s management and Russian authorities. He said this outcome would depend on the platform meeting legal requirements, particularly those related to content considered extremist or linked to national security concerns.
Ionov described the conditions set by Russian regulators as reasonable and said discussions with the company are ongoing.
"As far as I know, there is a high probability that the Telegram team will reach an agreement with the Russian Federation and fulfill the required conditions, especially regarding extremism and channels that pose a threat to the national security of our country," he said.
He also added that these requirements are being actively reviewed and discussed within the company.
Earlier regulatory actions were taken against Telegram by Russia’s communications authority, which imposed restrictions on voice services in 2025. Authorities cited concerns over misuse of the platform for fraud, extortion, and cybercrime, along with what they described as repeated violations of national legislation.
The developments suggest continued negotiations between Russian regulators and the platform over content moderation policies, service conditions, and compliance with domestic law.
Alexander Ionov told TASS that there is a strong possibility of an agreement being reached between Telegram’s management and Russian authorities. He said this outcome would depend on the platform meeting legal requirements, particularly those related to content considered extremist or linked to national security concerns.
Ionov described the conditions set by Russian regulators as reasonable and said discussions with the company are ongoing.
"As far as I know, there is a high probability that the Telegram team will reach an agreement with the Russian Federation and fulfill the required conditions, especially regarding extremism and channels that pose a threat to the national security of our country," he said.
He also added that these requirements are being actively reviewed and discussed within the company.
Earlier regulatory actions were taken against Telegram by Russia’s communications authority, which imposed restrictions on voice services in 2025. Authorities cited concerns over misuse of the platform for fraud, extortion, and cybercrime, along with what they described as repeated violations of national legislation.
The developments suggest continued negotiations between Russian regulators and the platform over content moderation policies, service conditions, and compliance with domestic law.
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