Protest In Khyber As Students Demand Rebuilding Of Flood-Damaged School

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Landi Kotal, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, students of Government High School Zain Tara Zakha Khel blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway for all types of traffic in protest against delays in rebuilding their damaged school building.

Students said that recent floods destroyed seven classrooms and washrooms of the school, forcing them to study under the open sky. They added that despite repeated requests to the Education Department, no practical steps were taken, leaving them with no option but to protest.

The students demanded immediate reconstruction of the school building so that difficulties during extreme heat and rain could end and their education could continue without disruption.

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Later, students peacefully ended the protest and reopened the highway after assurances from SHO Landi Kotal, Ishtiaq Ali Shinwari. Police officials said the Education Department has been informed about the situation.

Meanwhile, local residents have urged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi, MNA, MPA, Secretary Education, DEO, and Deputy Commissioner Khyber to take urgent steps for the rehabilitation of the school, keeping in view the future of the students.