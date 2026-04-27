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Armed Assault Kills Five in Ecuador
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and two more wounded in a brazen armed assault Saturday night in the Puerto Bolivar district of the coastal city of Machala, Ecuador's National Police announced Sunday.
According to police, a group of assailants disguised as security personnel approached individuals gathered outside a residential property, feigning an official operation before opening fire on the unsuspecting crowd.
Investigators recovered approximately 30 ballistic casings at the scene, originating from both short- and long-range firearms, authorities confirmed.
All five fatalities were male, ranging in age from 26 to 63, among them two brothers. The two survivors were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Evidence collected in the aftermath pointed to a calculated escape — the getaway vehicle was later discovered burned, and investigators believe the perpetrators made their exit by water.
Ecuador's National Police said the targeted nature of the assault strongly suggests it is tied to violent turf disputes between rival criminal organizations competing for control over drug trafficking corridors.
The attack is the latest in a relentless spiral of bloodshed gripping the nation. Ecuador recorded more than 9,200 homicides throughout 2025 alone, according to official government data — underscoring a security crisis that has shown little sign of abating.
According to police, a group of assailants disguised as security personnel approached individuals gathered outside a residential property, feigning an official operation before opening fire on the unsuspecting crowd.
Investigators recovered approximately 30 ballistic casings at the scene, originating from both short- and long-range firearms, authorities confirmed.
All five fatalities were male, ranging in age from 26 to 63, among them two brothers. The two survivors were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Evidence collected in the aftermath pointed to a calculated escape — the getaway vehicle was later discovered burned, and investigators believe the perpetrators made their exit by water.
Ecuador's National Police said the targeted nature of the assault strongly suggests it is tied to violent turf disputes between rival criminal organizations competing for control over drug trafficking corridors.
The attack is the latest in a relentless spiral of bloodshed gripping the nation. Ecuador recorded more than 9,200 homicides throughout 2025 alone, according to official government data — underscoring a security crisis that has shown little sign of abating.
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