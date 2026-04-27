Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mali's Defense Minister Pronounced Dead After Suicide Bomb Attack

Mali's Defense Minister Pronounced Dead After Suicide Bomb Attack


2026-04-27 04:49:50
(MENAFN) Mali's Minister of State and Defense Chief, Gen. Sadio Camara, has died following a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that swept across multiple regions of the country on Saturday, the Malian transitional government announced Sunday night.

According to an official government statement, Camara's residence in Kati — a garrison town on the outskirts of the capital Bamako — was targeted Saturday morning by a suicide bomber who detonated a vehicle-borne explosive device at the site.

The late general did not go down without a fight. The statement revealed that Camara engaged the assailants directly, neutralizing several of them before sustaining critical wounds during the intense exchange of fire. He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The blast's destruction extended far beyond the minister's compound. The collapse of Camara's residence triggered further casualties and reduced a neighboring mosque to rubble, claiming the lives of worshippers inside at the time of the attack, the government statement said.

In honor of his sacrifice, the transitional government announced that Gen. Camara will be accorded a state funeral befitting his rank and service to the nation.

The attacks, which struck several parts of Mali simultaneously, signal a sharp and dangerous escalation in the country's ongoing struggle against armed terrorist groups.

MENAFN27042026000045017169ID1111035599



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search