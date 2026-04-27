403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mali's Defense Minister Pronounced Dead After Suicide Bomb Attack
(MENAFN) Mali's Minister of State and Defense Chief, Gen. Sadio Camara, has died following a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that swept across multiple regions of the country on Saturday, the Malian transitional government announced Sunday night.
According to an official government statement, Camara's residence in Kati — a garrison town on the outskirts of the capital Bamako — was targeted Saturday morning by a suicide bomber who detonated a vehicle-borne explosive device at the site.
The late general did not go down without a fight. The statement revealed that Camara engaged the assailants directly, neutralizing several of them before sustaining critical wounds during the intense exchange of fire. He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The blast's destruction extended far beyond the minister's compound. The collapse of Camara's residence triggered further casualties and reduced a neighboring mosque to rubble, claiming the lives of worshippers inside at the time of the attack, the government statement said.
In honor of his sacrifice, the transitional government announced that Gen. Camara will be accorded a state funeral befitting his rank and service to the nation.
The attacks, which struck several parts of Mali simultaneously, signal a sharp and dangerous escalation in the country's ongoing struggle against armed terrorist groups.
According to an official government statement, Camara's residence in Kati — a garrison town on the outskirts of the capital Bamako — was targeted Saturday morning by a suicide bomber who detonated a vehicle-borne explosive device at the site.
The late general did not go down without a fight. The statement revealed that Camara engaged the assailants directly, neutralizing several of them before sustaining critical wounds during the intense exchange of fire. He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The blast's destruction extended far beyond the minister's compound. The collapse of Camara's residence triggered further casualties and reduced a neighboring mosque to rubble, claiming the lives of worshippers inside at the time of the attack, the government statement said.
In honor of his sacrifice, the transitional government announced that Gen. Camara will be accorded a state funeral befitting his rank and service to the nation.
The attacks, which struck several parts of Mali simultaneously, signal a sharp and dangerous escalation in the country's ongoing struggle against armed terrorist groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment