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Trump Abruptly Cancels Envoy Trip as Iran Talks Remain Uncertain
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly called off a planned visit by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, a trip that had been linked to potential diplomatic engagement involving Iran, according to reports. Iranian officials, however, denied that any such negotiations had been formally scheduled.
The cancellation came shortly after the visit was presented as a possible step toward restarting discussions with Tehran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the planned travel and the pace of diplomatic efforts, writing: “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”
When asked whether the decision signaled a shift toward renewed conflict, Trump responded: “No. It doesn’t mean that. We haven’t thought about it yet.”
Despite the cancellation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is still expected to travel to Pakistan after completing visits to Oman and before heading to Russia, according to Iranian media reports.
In further remarks, Trump said Iran had made diplomatic overtures but described them as insufficient, stating: “Iran offered a lot but not enough.” He also claimed that a more favorable proposal was received shortly after the cancellation, saying it arrived “immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes.”
The developments highlight ongoing uncertainty surrounding indirect diplomatic efforts and reflect apparent frustration within the US administration over the pace and outcome of negotiations, according to reports.
The cancellation came shortly after the visit was presented as a possible step toward restarting discussions with Tehran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the planned travel and the pace of diplomatic efforts, writing: “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”
When asked whether the decision signaled a shift toward renewed conflict, Trump responded: “No. It doesn’t mean that. We haven’t thought about it yet.”
Despite the cancellation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is still expected to travel to Pakistan after completing visits to Oman and before heading to Russia, according to Iranian media reports.
In further remarks, Trump said Iran had made diplomatic overtures but described them as insufficient, stating: “Iran offered a lot but not enough.” He also claimed that a more favorable proposal was received shortly after the cancellation, saying it arrived “immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes.”
The developments highlight ongoing uncertainty surrounding indirect diplomatic efforts and reflect apparent frustration within the US administration over the pace and outcome of negotiations, according to reports.
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