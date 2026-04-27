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Kremlin Accuses Europe of Portraying Russia as ‘External Enemy’
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused European governments of using Russia as a “model external enemy” to divert attention from internal economic and political challenges, according to reports citing statements from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
In remarks made during an interview broadcast on Sunday, Peskov argued that Russia has been framed in European political discourse as a convenient threat, particularly since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. He said this narrative is being used to justify policy decisions, including increased defense spending and military preparedness across the continent.
European officials have frequently pointed to security concerns related to Russia and have supported strengthening military capabilities, citing potential long-term risks. Russia, however, has repeatedly rejected such claims as unfounded.
Peskov stated that Europe is currently facing multiple overlapping crises, describing them as economic, security-related, and institutional in nature. He also suggested that these challenges reflect what he called a deeper uncertainty about Europe’s identity and values.
According to him, attempts to shift responsibility for these issues onto Russia are unlikely to succeed. He also reiterated Moscow’s position that Russia remains geographically and historically part of Europe, arguing that any future security framework on the continent cannot exclude its involvement or interests.
The spokesperson further claimed that some European leaders are pursuing what he described as a policy of “total Russophobia,” warning that portraying Russia as the primary threat to Europe is, in his view, a strategic error.
On the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Russia has urged Ukrainian authorities to take steps toward reaching a settlement, adding that delays would only lead to more difficult outcomes in the future, according to reports.
In remarks made during an interview broadcast on Sunday, Peskov argued that Russia has been framed in European political discourse as a convenient threat, particularly since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. He said this narrative is being used to justify policy decisions, including increased defense spending and military preparedness across the continent.
European officials have frequently pointed to security concerns related to Russia and have supported strengthening military capabilities, citing potential long-term risks. Russia, however, has repeatedly rejected such claims as unfounded.
Peskov stated that Europe is currently facing multiple overlapping crises, describing them as economic, security-related, and institutional in nature. He also suggested that these challenges reflect what he called a deeper uncertainty about Europe’s identity and values.
According to him, attempts to shift responsibility for these issues onto Russia are unlikely to succeed. He also reiterated Moscow’s position that Russia remains geographically and historically part of Europe, arguing that any future security framework on the continent cannot exclude its involvement or interests.
The spokesperson further claimed that some European leaders are pursuing what he described as a policy of “total Russophobia,” warning that portraying Russia as the primary threat to Europe is, in his view, a strategic error.
On the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Russia has urged Ukrainian authorities to take steps toward reaching a settlement, adding that delays would only lead to more difficult outcomes in the future, according to reports.
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