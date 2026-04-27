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Netanyahu Corruption Trial Hearing Gets Canceled at Last Minute
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony in his corruption trial was abruptly canceled just an hour before it was due to begin on Monday, according to Israeli media reports.
The cancellation was reportedly requested by his lawyer and was attributed to unspecified security-related concerns, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.
The hearing had been set to resume after a lengthy pause linked to the recent war with Iran.
Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in multiple cases that have been under judicial review since indictments were filed in 2019.
One of the cases involves allegations that he promoted regulatory decisions benefiting a media and telecommunications figure in exchange for favorable news coverage.
Separately, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu in late 2024, citing allegations related to war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as stated by reports.
The cancellation was reportedly requested by his lawyer and was attributed to unspecified security-related concerns, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.
The hearing had been set to resume after a lengthy pause linked to the recent war with Iran.
Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in multiple cases that have been under judicial review since indictments were filed in 2019.
One of the cases involves allegations that he promoted regulatory decisions benefiting a media and telecommunications figure in exchange for favorable news coverage.
Separately, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu in late 2024, citing allegations related to war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as stated by reports.
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