'Hopeful And Happy': Enthusiastic Crowds Throng Gangtok Streets For PM Modi's Roadshow

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 27 (IANS) Large crowds gathered in Gangtok as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

Enthusiastic residents lined both sides of the roads for the Prime Minister's roadshow, waving the tricolour and dressed in traditional attire. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the city for the high-profile visit.

Gangtok was adorned with national flags along the route stretching from Biralu Dwar to MG Marg, creating a festive atmosphere as people eagerly awaited the Prime Minister's arrival.

Locals expressed excitement and hope ahead of the visit.

Speaking to reporters, entrepreneur Deewakar Basnet said, "I think one of the first things I would like to say is that we are very thankful to the Prime Minister for visiting Sikkim on the occasion of the 50th year of statehood celebration. One of the biggest expectations is that the Prime Minister will provide justice and work to lift up Sikkim's deprived communities, and this is something that everyone here is hopeful for. Apart from that, I believe he will certainly talk about the future of Sikkim and what expectations India has from us during his visits today and tomorrow."

"Last year, the Prime Minister was unable to make it to the celebrations due to the weather, but this time, we are hopeful and happy that he will grace us on the occasion of the closing ceremony," he added.

Following his arrival, a two-kilometre-long cultural roadshow has been planned to welcome the Prime Minister as he travels to Lok Bhawan, where he will stay overnight.

The visit is part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood. Notably, this marks his second attempt to attend the commemorative event within a year, after adverse weather conditions last year prevented him from reaching Gangtok.

On April 28, he is scheduled to visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok, developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre to showcase the state's rich ecological and floral heritage.

Later, at around 10 a.m., PM Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch, and lay the foundation stone of projects spanning sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism, and agriculture. He will also address the gathering.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital at Yangang in Namchi district and inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali.

In education, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the administrative block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang, and Dentam Professional College in the Gyalshing district.

Model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa will also be inaugurated.

Additionally, IT-enabled infrastructure projects across 160 schools will be launched.

To boost connectivity, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two double-lane steel arch bridges over the Teesta river at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, and inaugurate the upgraded road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra.

In the power sector, he will inaugurate the revamping of the transmission and distribution network in Gangtok.

Under urban development, projects to be inaugurated include the Jan Seva Sachivalaya at Lumsey, the Civil Service Officers Institute in Gangtok, housing initiatives under the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana, and quarters for police personnel.

The foundation stone for a Sadhbhav Mandap at MG Marg will also be laid.

Environmental initiatives include laying the foundation stone for a sewerage system rehabilitation project at Singtam and inaugurating the River Rani Chu pollution abatement scheme.

In tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok, eco-tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure at Dodak, facilities related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and a Yatri Niwas at Krishna Pranami Mangaldham.

The foundation stone for an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon will also be laid.

He will also inaugurate the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Plant aimed at boosting agro-processing and farmer incomes, along with indoor cricket facilities at Mining in Pakyong district.