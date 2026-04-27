403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report States Germany Signs Tens of Thousands of Defense Contracts
(MENAFN) Germany has signed approximately €111 billion ($130 billion) worth of defense procurement contracts since 2022, but the government cannot provide clear figures on how many of these projects have been completed or delivered, according to reports citing *Der Spiegel*.
The surge in military contracting began after then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the so-called “Zeitenwende” (“turning point”) in February 2022, following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The policy included a €100 billion plan aimed at modernizing Germany’s armed forces by 2028.
Germany has also become one of Ukraine’s key supporters, providing an estimated €44 billion ($52 billion) in combined military and financial assistance since the start of the war.
According to data cited by *Der Spiegel*, around 47,000 procurement contracts have been signed since the policy shift. The figures were disclosed in response to a parliamentary inquiry submitted by Dietmar Bartsch of The Left party.
However, the Defense Ministry reportedly stated that it is unable to determine how many of these contracts have been fully executed or how much equipment has been delivered as of March 1, 2026.
Officials said that a centralized and automated assessment of all procurement projects is not feasible under current systems. They also argued that manually compiling such data would require significant time and resources and could potentially delay ongoing defense procurement processes.
Bartsch criticized the lack of transparency, noting the scale of contracting activity—averaging more than 30 contracts per day—and questioning the ministry’s inability to track completed deliveries. He described the situation as a concerning sign regarding oversight of defense spending and procurement progress.
The surge in military contracting began after then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the so-called “Zeitenwende” (“turning point”) in February 2022, following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The policy included a €100 billion plan aimed at modernizing Germany’s armed forces by 2028.
Germany has also become one of Ukraine’s key supporters, providing an estimated €44 billion ($52 billion) in combined military and financial assistance since the start of the war.
According to data cited by *Der Spiegel*, around 47,000 procurement contracts have been signed since the policy shift. The figures were disclosed in response to a parliamentary inquiry submitted by Dietmar Bartsch of The Left party.
However, the Defense Ministry reportedly stated that it is unable to determine how many of these contracts have been fully executed or how much equipment has been delivered as of March 1, 2026.
Officials said that a centralized and automated assessment of all procurement projects is not feasible under current systems. They also argued that manually compiling such data would require significant time and resources and could potentially delay ongoing defense procurement processes.
Bartsch criticized the lack of transparency, noting the scale of contracting activity—averaging more than 30 contracts per day—and questioning the ministry’s inability to track completed deliveries. He described the situation as a concerning sign regarding oversight of defense spending and procurement progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment