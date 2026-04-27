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Israeli Forces Storm Qalandia Refugee Camp, Seize Homes in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces stormed the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, forcibly evacuating Palestinian residents from their homes and repurposing the properties as detention and interrogation centers in a sweeping military operation, witnesses told media.
Large contingents of Israeli troops pushed into the camp and surrounding areas of Kafr Aqab and al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, systematically raiding residences before clearing them out for military use. Residents were informed the operation was expected to last approximately 24 hours, witnesses said.
The raid was accompanied by a broad arrest campaign specifically targeting previously released prisoners and relatives of Palestinian detainees. Israeli forces deployed surveillance drones over the camp throughout the operation, while videos circulating online captured scenes of homes being forcibly breached, stoking fear and tension among the remaining population.
Parallel arrest operations were simultaneously conducted in the nearby towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab, according to witnesses on the ground.
Strategically positioned along the main artery linking Jerusalem and Ramallah, the Qalandia refugee camp has long been a flashpoint for confrontations between Palestinian residents and Israeli military forces.
Monday's raid is the latest chapter in a dramatic escalation of military activity across the West Bank since October 2023. According to official Palestinian data, that sustained campaign has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,154 Palestinians, left approximately 11,750 others injured, and led to the detention of nearly 22,000 individuals.
Large contingents of Israeli troops pushed into the camp and surrounding areas of Kafr Aqab and al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, systematically raiding residences before clearing them out for military use. Residents were informed the operation was expected to last approximately 24 hours, witnesses said.
The raid was accompanied by a broad arrest campaign specifically targeting previously released prisoners and relatives of Palestinian detainees. Israeli forces deployed surveillance drones over the camp throughout the operation, while videos circulating online captured scenes of homes being forcibly breached, stoking fear and tension among the remaining population.
Parallel arrest operations were simultaneously conducted in the nearby towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab, according to witnesses on the ground.
Strategically positioned along the main artery linking Jerusalem and Ramallah, the Qalandia refugee camp has long been a flashpoint for confrontations between Palestinian residents and Israeli military forces.
Monday's raid is the latest chapter in a dramatic escalation of military activity across the West Bank since October 2023. According to official Palestinian data, that sustained campaign has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,154 Palestinians, left approximately 11,750 others injured, and led to the detention of nearly 22,000 individuals.
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