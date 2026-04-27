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Minnesota-Area Plane Crash Kills State Lawmaker and Pilot
(MENAFN) A small aircraft crash near Minneapolis, Minnesota, has resulted in the deaths of North Dakota state lawmaker Liz Conmy, 67, and the pilot, according to authorities.
Officials confirmed that a Beechcraft BE33 went down shortly after taking off from Crystal Airport on Saturday. Two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, the aviation authorities stated.
Emergency and federal agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, with preliminary confirmation that the plane went down soon after departure. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
A statement from state leadership paid tribute to Conmy’s service, saying, “Liz served her state and community with care and compassion,” and added, “We are “saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators,” he added.
Footage circulating online appears to show the aircraft descending before striking a wooded area and erupting into flames, with fire spreading to nearby vegetation after impact.
Conmy’s political party described her passing as “a profound loss to the state.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the formal investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
Officials confirmed that a Beechcraft BE33 went down shortly after taking off from Crystal Airport on Saturday. Two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, the aviation authorities stated.
Emergency and federal agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, with preliminary confirmation that the plane went down soon after departure. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
A statement from state leadership paid tribute to Conmy’s service, saying, “Liz served her state and community with care and compassion,” and added, “We are “saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators,” he added.
Footage circulating online appears to show the aircraft descending before striking a wooded area and erupting into flames, with fire spreading to nearby vegetation after impact.
Conmy’s political party described her passing as “a profound loss to the state.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the formal investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
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