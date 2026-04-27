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Asia-Pacific Military Spending Surges to Record High
(MENAFN) Military expenditure across Asia and Oceania has recorded its fastest annual increase in more than a decade, reaching $681 billion in 2025, according to data released by a research institute.
The figure represents an 8.1% rise compared with the previous year and marks the largest year-on-year growth since 2009. Globally, total military spending climbed to $2.887 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 2.9% real-term increase from 2024.
The United States, China, and Russia remained the world’s top three military spenders, together accounting for just over half of global expenditure.
China, the second-largest spender worldwide, increased its defense budget by 7.4% to $336 billion, continuing a long-running expansion of military investment alongside modernization efforts.
India, which ranks fifth globally, also raised its military spending by 8.9% to $92.1 billion, while Pakistan recorded an increase of 11%, bringing its total to $11.9 billion.
The report noted that despite anti-corruption efforts within procurement systems, overall military spending in several major countries continued to rise, reflecting sustained regional security concerns and modernization priorities, as stated by reports.
The figure represents an 8.1% rise compared with the previous year and marks the largest year-on-year growth since 2009. Globally, total military spending climbed to $2.887 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 2.9% real-term increase from 2024.
The United States, China, and Russia remained the world’s top three military spenders, together accounting for just over half of global expenditure.
China, the second-largest spender worldwide, increased its defense budget by 7.4% to $336 billion, continuing a long-running expansion of military investment alongside modernization efforts.
India, which ranks fifth globally, also raised its military spending by 8.9% to $92.1 billion, while Pakistan recorded an increase of 11%, bringing its total to $11.9 billion.
The report noted that despite anti-corruption efforts within procurement systems, overall military spending in several major countries continued to rise, reflecting sustained regional security concerns and modernization priorities, as stated by reports.
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