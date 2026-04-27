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Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido, No Tsunami Alert Issued
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 struck Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, shaking parts of the region but prompting no tsunami warning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake occurred early in the morning at a depth of about 83 kilometers in the Tokachi area and reached upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, a level where movement becomes difficult without support.
Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage following the tremor.
The meteorological agency also clarified that the quake was not linked to an ongoing advisory warning of potential major seismic activity in parts of the country.
Officials confirmed that no irregularities were detected at the Tomari nuclear power facility after the tremor.
Some local railway services along Hokkaido’s Pacific coast were temporarily suspended as a precaution, while high-speed train operations continued without interruption.
The earthquake comes amid heightened vigilance in the region following a stronger quake that struck northern Japan earlier in the month, with authorities maintaining warnings across several areas considered at elevated seismic risk, as stated by reports.
The quake occurred early in the morning at a depth of about 83 kilometers in the Tokachi area and reached upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, a level where movement becomes difficult without support.
Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage following the tremor.
The meteorological agency also clarified that the quake was not linked to an ongoing advisory warning of potential major seismic activity in parts of the country.
Officials confirmed that no irregularities were detected at the Tomari nuclear power facility after the tremor.
Some local railway services along Hokkaido’s Pacific coast were temporarily suspended as a precaution, while high-speed train operations continued without interruption.
The earthquake comes amid heightened vigilance in the region following a stronger quake that struck northern Japan earlier in the month, with authorities maintaining warnings across several areas considered at elevated seismic risk, as stated by reports.
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