403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Proposes Phased Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz and Delay Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly suggested a new diplomatic approach that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and de-escalating the conflict, while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage, according to a media report.
The proposal was said to have been delivered to the United States through intermediary channels, including Pakistan, amid ongoing deadlock over Iran’s nuclear program, as reported by a news agency.
Sources cited in the report said the plan aims to sidestep disputes over uranium enrichment by prioritizing an agreement focused on lifting restrictions and restoring maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Under the proposal, a ceasefire would be extended or potentially made permanent, with nuclear discussions only beginning after the reopening of the strait and the easing of related limitations.
A US official and individuals familiar with the talks said the White House has received the proposal but has not yet indicated whether it will move forward with it.
The report also said the US president is expected to meet senior national security officials to review the situation and consider possible policy options regarding the stalled negotiations.
According to, the US president has expressed preference for maintaining pressure measures linked to maritime restrictions on Iranian ports as part of ongoing diplomatic leverage, as stated by reports.
The proposal was said to have been delivered to the United States through intermediary channels, including Pakistan, amid ongoing deadlock over Iran’s nuclear program, as reported by a news agency.
Sources cited in the report said the plan aims to sidestep disputes over uranium enrichment by prioritizing an agreement focused on lifting restrictions and restoring maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Under the proposal, a ceasefire would be extended or potentially made permanent, with nuclear discussions only beginning after the reopening of the strait and the easing of related limitations.
A US official and individuals familiar with the talks said the White House has received the proposal but has not yet indicated whether it will move forward with it.
The report also said the US president is expected to meet senior national security officials to review the situation and consider possible policy options regarding the stalled negotiations.
According to, the US president has expressed preference for maintaining pressure measures linked to maritime restrictions on Iranian ports as part of ongoing diplomatic leverage, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment