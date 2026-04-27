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Oman Urges Diplomatic Efforts to Safeguard Hormuz Shipping Routes
(MENAFN) Oman has called for increased diplomatic engagement to secure long-term freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions continue over shipping disruptions linked to broader regional conflicts involving Iran and Western powers.
According to statements reported on Sunday, Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding the situation in the strategic waterway. Albusaidi described the talks as “good,” emphasizing the importance of cooperation among coastal states in addressing the crisis.
He also highlighted what he described as a shared regional responsibility, stating:
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,”
He further stressed the need for continued diplomatic engagement, adding: “Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,”
Araghchi’s regional tour included stops in Oman, Pakistan, and Russia, where he held discussions on ongoing efforts to restart negotiations related to tensions between Iran and the United States. His visit to Muscat followed earlier talks in Islamabad, where Pakistani mediation efforts have been aimed at facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington.
Reports indicate that Iran and the United States previously held discussions in Islamabad but did not reach an agreement on resolving their disputes. Those negotiations followed a temporary ceasefire arrangement brokered with Pakistani involvement and later extended by US leadership.
Ongoing diplomatic efforts are focused on restarting talks, though several contentious issues remain unresolved, including maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions involving Iranian ports, and concerns over Iran’s nuclear-related activities.
Despite these challenges, regional actors continue to pursue negotiations, with further rounds of discussions expected in different international capitals as mediation efforts continue.
According to statements reported on Sunday, Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding the situation in the strategic waterway. Albusaidi described the talks as “good,” emphasizing the importance of cooperation among coastal states in addressing the crisis.
He also highlighted what he described as a shared regional responsibility, stating:
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,”
He further stressed the need for continued diplomatic engagement, adding: “Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,”
Araghchi’s regional tour included stops in Oman, Pakistan, and Russia, where he held discussions on ongoing efforts to restart negotiations related to tensions between Iran and the United States. His visit to Muscat followed earlier talks in Islamabad, where Pakistani mediation efforts have been aimed at facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington.
Reports indicate that Iran and the United States previously held discussions in Islamabad but did not reach an agreement on resolving their disputes. Those negotiations followed a temporary ceasefire arrangement brokered with Pakistani involvement and later extended by US leadership.
Ongoing diplomatic efforts are focused on restarting talks, though several contentious issues remain unresolved, including maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions involving Iranian ports, and concerns over Iran’s nuclear-related activities.
Despite these challenges, regional actors continue to pursue negotiations, with further rounds of discussions expected in different international capitals as mediation efforts continue.
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