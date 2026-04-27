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Iran Parliament Declares Unity Amid Tensions with US, Israel
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian parliamentary official declared Monday that the country stands firmly behind its leadership amid escalating tensions with Washington and Tel Aviv, projecting a message of national cohesion as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict hang in the balance.
Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the presidium of the Iranian parliament, delivered the defiant message as cited by a state-run news agency. "We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist," he asserted.
Goudarzi went further, underscoring the strategic value of public solidarity behind Tehran's negotiating team. The people, he noted, "make the square more vibrant and support the negotiating team and diplomacy" — adding that civilian engagement could directly shape the trajectory of ongoing talks with the US.
His remarks arrived in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision last week to extend a fragile ceasefire with Iran — one originally brokered by Pakistan that took effect on April 8. Trump made clear that further military restraint was contingent on Iranian leadership presenting a "unified" position at the negotiating table.
The truce brought a temporary halt to a weeks-long war ignited by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which subsequently triggered retaliatory strikes from Tehran. Washington and Tehran convened in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 11-12 in a bid to negotiate an end to hostilities, but the talks collapsed without an agreement.
Efforts to arrange a second round of negotiations are actively underway, though no date or venue has been confirmed.
Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the presidium of the Iranian parliament, delivered the defiant message as cited by a state-run news agency. "We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist," he asserted.
Goudarzi went further, underscoring the strategic value of public solidarity behind Tehran's negotiating team. The people, he noted, "make the square more vibrant and support the negotiating team and diplomacy" — adding that civilian engagement could directly shape the trajectory of ongoing talks with the US.
His remarks arrived in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision last week to extend a fragile ceasefire with Iran — one originally brokered by Pakistan that took effect on April 8. Trump made clear that further military restraint was contingent on Iranian leadership presenting a "unified" position at the negotiating table.
The truce brought a temporary halt to a weeks-long war ignited by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which subsequently triggered retaliatory strikes from Tehran. Washington and Tehran convened in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 11-12 in a bid to negotiate an end to hostilities, but the talks collapsed without an agreement.
Efforts to arrange a second round of negotiations are actively underway, though no date or venue has been confirmed.
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