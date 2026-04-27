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Zelenskyy Says Kyiv to Be Represented at NATO Summit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that Kyiv will have a seat at the table when NATO convenes its summit in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7-8, according to media.
The confirmation came during a joint press conference alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, though Zelenskyy acknowledged that the specifics of Ukraine's participation remain unsettled.
"Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye," he stated, before tempering expectations on finer details. "How, in what format, and by whom, it's too early to say."
The two leaders convened Sunday in Kyiv for wide-ranging talks that spanned security cooperation, cross-border relations, energy, infrastructure development, intergovernmental coordination, and both nations' shared pursuit of European Union membership.
Sandu's visit to the Ukrainian capital carried additional symbolic weight — she arrived to participate in memorial ceremonies commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, the catastrophic 1986 explosion that unleashed a wave of radioactive contamination across much of Europe.
Ukraine's expected presence at the Ankara summit signals Kyiv's continued push to deepen institutional ties with the Western alliance, even as the war with Russia grinds on and diplomatic negotiations over the conflict's resolution remain fragile.
The confirmation came during a joint press conference alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, though Zelenskyy acknowledged that the specifics of Ukraine's participation remain unsettled.
"Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye," he stated, before tempering expectations on finer details. "How, in what format, and by whom, it's too early to say."
The two leaders convened Sunday in Kyiv for wide-ranging talks that spanned security cooperation, cross-border relations, energy, infrastructure development, intergovernmental coordination, and both nations' shared pursuit of European Union membership.
Sandu's visit to the Ukrainian capital carried additional symbolic weight — she arrived to participate in memorial ceremonies commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, the catastrophic 1986 explosion that unleashed a wave of radioactive contamination across much of Europe.
Ukraine's expected presence at the Ankara summit signals Kyiv's continued push to deepen institutional ties with the Western alliance, even as the war with Russia grinds on and diplomatic negotiations over the conflict's resolution remain fragile.
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