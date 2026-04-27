Hong Kong Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Goodman, Sunevision Holdings (Iadvantage), And NTT Global Data Centers Lead
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Hong Kong hosts around 56 existing data centers, with cities like Tseung Kwan O, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan having a strong presence in the region
Tseung Kwan O is the main hub, holding around 41 % of existing white-floor space and about 25.7 % of upcoming supply, underscoring its key role in the market.
Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), and NTT Global Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Hong Kong. Major developers and investors, like the Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership, are backing several Planned and under-construction assets, showing strong financial commitment and industry confidence.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 56 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Tung Chung and Other Locations. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (56 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (12 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
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