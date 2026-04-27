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Trump Supports Renaming ICE to NICE in Rebranding Push
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind a provocative rebranding proposal on Sunday, publicly endorsing a plan that would strip Immigration and Customs Enforcement of its well-known ICE acronym — replacing it with something decidedly warmer.
Trump amplified the idea by reposting a message on his Truth Social platform, originally put forward by a supporter who suggested renaming the agency "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement" — a change that would recast its acronym as NICE. The supporter argued the rebranding would force media organizations into routinely referring to "NICE agents," effectively softening the agency's public image through language alone.
The president left little doubt about where he stood on the matter. "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT," Trump wrote in response to the post late Sunday.
The proposal is being widely interpreted as a calculated messaging strategy, aimed at countering years of negative press coverage surrounding immigration enforcement operations. By engineering a shift in the very terminology journalists are compelled to use, supporters of the move argue it could meaningfully reshape public perception of the agency and its officers.
No official legislative or executive action has been announced to formalize the name change, though Trump's emphatic endorsement is likely to intensify pressure on administration officials to explore the move further.
Trump amplified the idea by reposting a message on his Truth Social platform, originally put forward by a supporter who suggested renaming the agency "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement" — a change that would recast its acronym as NICE. The supporter argued the rebranding would force media organizations into routinely referring to "NICE agents," effectively softening the agency's public image through language alone.
The president left little doubt about where he stood on the matter. "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT," Trump wrote in response to the post late Sunday.
The proposal is being widely interpreted as a calculated messaging strategy, aimed at countering years of negative press coverage surrounding immigration enforcement operations. By engineering a shift in the very terminology journalists are compelled to use, supporters of the move argue it could meaningfully reshape public perception of the agency and its officers.
No official legislative or executive action has been announced to formalize the name change, though Trump's emphatic endorsement is likely to intensify pressure on administration officials to explore the move further.
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