403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Explosion in Colombia Leaves Dozens of Casualties
(MENAFN) A powerful roadside explosion in southwestern Colombia has left 20 people dead and 36 others wounded, according to reports citing regional authorities. Among those killed were 15 women and five men, while several of the injured remain in critical condition.
Cauca Governor Octavio Guzman described the incident as unprecedented in its severity, stating: “What happened yesterday, April 25, constitutes the most brutal and ruthless attack against the civilian population in decades in the department of Cauca,” the governor said on US social media company X.
Officials confirmed that three of the injured are still receiving intensive care, while five minors who were hurt are now out of danger.
The blast took place on the Pan-American Highway near Cajibio, where an explosive device hidden inside a culvert was triggered as a traditional rural bus, commonly referred to as a “chiva,” was passing the area. The detonation caused extensive destruction, also impacting nearby vehicles. According to reports, another explosive may have been thrown toward a bus before the main blast, increasing the overall damage.
In response to the tragedy, authorities have announced a three-day mourning period, with plans for a commemorative event to honor those who lost their lives.
The explosion left behind a large crater measuring approximately 200 cubic meters, and repair efforts are already underway. “The consortium is working continuously to restore the affected road,” he added, estimating that traffic would resume within hours.
Local officials also indicated that emergency efforts are ongoing, including strengthening security, providing humanitarian relief, offering psychological support, and ensuring full assistance to victims and their families.
According to statements from the country’s leadership, responsibility for the attack has been attributed to Ivan Mordisco, who is believed to head a dissident faction of a former rebel organization.
Cauca Governor Octavio Guzman described the incident as unprecedented in its severity, stating: “What happened yesterday, April 25, constitutes the most brutal and ruthless attack against the civilian population in decades in the department of Cauca,” the governor said on US social media company X.
Officials confirmed that three of the injured are still receiving intensive care, while five minors who were hurt are now out of danger.
The blast took place on the Pan-American Highway near Cajibio, where an explosive device hidden inside a culvert was triggered as a traditional rural bus, commonly referred to as a “chiva,” was passing the area. The detonation caused extensive destruction, also impacting nearby vehicles. According to reports, another explosive may have been thrown toward a bus before the main blast, increasing the overall damage.
In response to the tragedy, authorities have announced a three-day mourning period, with plans for a commemorative event to honor those who lost their lives.
The explosion left behind a large crater measuring approximately 200 cubic meters, and repair efforts are already underway. “The consortium is working continuously to restore the affected road,” he added, estimating that traffic would resume within hours.
Local officials also indicated that emergency efforts are ongoing, including strengthening security, providing humanitarian relief, offering psychological support, and ensuring full assistance to victims and their families.
According to statements from the country’s leadership, responsibility for the attack has been attributed to Ivan Mordisco, who is believed to head a dissident faction of a former rebel organization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment