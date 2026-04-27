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Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Monday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened Monday's trading session at 14,446.29 points, nudging 0.26 percent — or 37.22 points — above Friday's closing level as markets resumed activity following a positive end to last week.
The index had closed the previous week at 14,409.07 points, posting a 0.51 percent gain on the final trading day alongside a daily transaction volume of 169.5 billion liras, equivalent to approximately $3.76 billion.
By 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 45.0340 against the US dollar, 52.8880 against the euro, and 61.0303 against the British pound, according to available exchange rate data.
On commodity markets, gold continued its elevated run, with an ounce of the precious metal priced at $4,717.20 — reflecting sustained global demand amid persistent economic uncertainty. Brent crude futures, meanwhile, were changing hands at $107.50 per barrel, keeping energy markets in focus as geopolitical pressures continue to underpin oil prices.
The index had closed the previous week at 14,409.07 points, posting a 0.51 percent gain on the final trading day alongside a daily transaction volume of 169.5 billion liras, equivalent to approximately $3.76 billion.
By 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 45.0340 against the US dollar, 52.8880 against the euro, and 61.0303 against the British pound, according to available exchange rate data.
On commodity markets, gold continued its elevated run, with an ounce of the precious metal priced at $4,717.20 — reflecting sustained global demand amid persistent economic uncertainty. Brent crude futures, meanwhile, were changing hands at $107.50 per barrel, keeping energy markets in focus as geopolitical pressures continue to underpin oil prices.
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